KGF 2 Actor Mohan Juneja Dies at 54; Makers of Yash Starrer Pay Tribute; Fans in 'Deep Shock'

KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja, who was seen in several comic roles in South regional movies, passed away at the age of 54. The actor was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness related to his liver. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Following the news of his demise, the producers of KGF, Hombale Films, offered their condolences to Mohan’s family.

Taking to Twitter, KGF 2’s producers wrote, “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family." Fans too paid their tribute to the actor.

Actor Ganesh took To Twitter to share a picture of Mohan and wrote, “Om Shanthi". Directors Suni, Pawan Wadeyar and Chethan Kumar also mourned his demise. Vasishita N Simha also tweeted, “We will miss you sir." Raghu Mukherjee tweeted, “Rest in peace".

Fans too expressed their heartbreak over the news of his death.

Mohan has reportedly starred in over 100 movies in his career. While he was more recently seen in KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, he was seen in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi as well. He was best known for his role in Chellata, which propelled him to the limelight. He also starred in several TV shows, including Vitara, which made him a popular face in family audiences.

The Kannada actor was born in Bengaluru and his father was a civil engineer, Times Now reported. Due to his father’s professional life, he had to move places often but the actor was never interested in studies. He once said, “My father wanted me to become an engineer like him, but I was poor at studies." His heart was always in movies.

