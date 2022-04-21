KGF 2 actor Yash Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support in A New Video: ‘Your Heart Is My Territory’

Kannada actor Yash has now become a Pan India superstar. Yash, who has had a humble start, hit the ball out of the park with KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 where he played the lead role of Rocky. Such has been his appeal that the Hindi version of KGF 2 became the fastest to reach 250 crore club, and film has already grossed over 700 crores worldwide. Amidst such massive reception, Yash took to his social media to thank his fans through a video.

In the video, the actor narrated a story where a little boy showed faith. Calling himself that little boy, “I’m in a situation where ‘Thank you’ isn’t big enough but still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience I hope you’re enjoying and continue to enjoy it."

He ended his message by saying, "Your heart is my territory." See the video here:

His fans took to the comments section to express their love for the actor. They hailed the actor as a superstar and called the film a blockbuster.

KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version collected a staggering Rs. 250 crores in just 7 days, becoming the fastest to collect the amount leaving blockbuster Hindi films behind. The film has been faring just as good in other part of the nation, as well as worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2 starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The Prashanth Neel helmed movie also promised a third Chapter, which will be the ‘final draft’, making fans go gaga.

