KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer's Hindi Ver Mints Rs 42.90 Cr, Eyes Rs 150 Cr Despite Drop

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been creating a storm at the box-office. The Hindi version had emerged as the biggest opener in the post Covid times, beating even the collection of a biggie like Hrithik Roshan- Tiger Shroff starrer War. The film has been maintaining a steady grip at the box-office. And in 3 days, the Hindi version is just a few crores shorter in reaching the 150 crore mark.

On Saturday, i.e., on Day 3, the film saw a slight dip in the collections. The Yash starrer collected Rs. 42.90 crores on Saturday compared to Rs. 46.79 crores on Friday. The opening day collection still remains the highest at Rs. 53.95 crores. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 143.64 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has probability to compete with its Day 1 collection on Sunday. See the tweet here:

Looking at its trend, it is confirmed that the film will cross the 150 crore and 175 crore mark together on Sunday, i.e., Day 4. It is expected to collect somewhere around Rs. 185 crores by the first weekend. This is a huge number, something that even RRR’s Hindi version had not seen.

The film also created a record in Kerala. Trade analyst Sridhar Pillai tweeted that the film crossed Rs, 20 crores in 3 days in the state, something that has not been witnessed before.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayan has tweeted that the film has earned over Rs. 30 crores in 3 days in Tamil Nadu. This is especially great because the film competed with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast in the state, and it has successfully emerged as the winner.

Recent trends have also pointed out that the film will cross 500 crores mark in terms of all India and worldwide collection within the first weekend. It has already grossed 400 crores in 3 days.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel.

