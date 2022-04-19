KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Hindi Ver Mints Rs 200 Cr, Tamil Version Beats Vijay's Beast

KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: The Hindi version of KGF 2 has surpassed Rs 200 crore in just five days. The movie, starring Yash in the lead and Sanjay Dutt along with Raveena Tandon in supporting roles, collected Rs 25.57 crore in the Hindi belt despite it being a working Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Monday collection has pushed the KGF 2’s box office collection to Rs 219.56 crore in Hindi alone.

“#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE… SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]… Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*… Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace… Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

The movie has already surpassed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. KGF 2 clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, giving it a tough competition in his own home state Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that Beast couldn’t withstand the Monday test while KGF 2 has witnessed a rise in collections in the state.

He noted that Beast’s box office collections have only dropped since the day of its release. “(Beast) FAILS the Monday test, PLUMMETS with a fall of another 65.38%. Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr Day 4 - ₹ 6.04 cr Day 5 - ₹ 5.46 cr Day 6 - ₹ 1.89 cr Total - ₹ 57.15 cr." Whereas KGF 2 has witnessed a steady collection in TN.

“(KGF 2) PASSESS the crucial Monday test by crossing ₹50 cr milestone mark. Day 1 - ₹ 8.24 cr Day 2 - ₹ 10.61 cr Day 3 - ₹ 11.50 cr Day 4 - ₹ 12.38 cr Day 5 - ₹ 7.54 cr Total - ₹ 50.27 cr," he revealed.

While fans continue to head to theatres to watch KGF 2, the makers have hinted that KGF 3 is in the making. The third part of the franchise was hinted in the ending scenes of KGF 2 and fans are excited about Yash’s return.

Director Prashant Neel, in an interview with News18, mentioned that KGF’s 8-year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to the next level. The filmmaker also added, “When we started, we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

