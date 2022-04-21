KGF 2 Box Office Collection: Yash Continues To Shatter Records, Becomes Fastest Hindi Film To Earn Rs 250 Cr

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 7: KGF Chapter 2 continues to break more records at the box office. The Hindi version movie, which has completed a week’s run at the box office, has surpassed Rs 250 crore on Day 7. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Yash starrer collected Rs 16.35 cr, pushing the movie beyond the Rs 250-crore mark. As of Thursday, the Hindi version of KGF 2 alone has collected Rs 255.05 cr.

The jaw-dropping box office collection has made KGF 2 the fastest film in Hindi to have collected Rs 250 crore. “#KGF2 IS THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR… #KGF2: Day 7, #Baahubali2: Day 8, #Dangal: Day 10, #Sanju: Day 10, #TigerZindaHai: Day 10. Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," Taran tweeted.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that the movie is performing well in other states as well. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also projected impressive numbers. He noted that KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 2.35 crore whereas RRR collected Rs 23 Lakhs. Beast recorded Rs 1 Lakh.

KGF 2 clashed with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at the box office. The Kannada movie beat the Tamil movie in its own market, surpassing day-on-day box office collections on Tuesday. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that KGF 2 will surpass Beast in Tamil Nadu. He revealed that as of Wednesday KGF 2 collected Rs 4.35 crore and Beast collected 1.28 crore.

KGF 2 has also performed well on the worldwide front. The movie surpassed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office within five days.

Director Prashant Neel, in an interview with News18, mentioned that KGF’s 8-year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to the next level. The filmmaker also added, “When we started, we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

