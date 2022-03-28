KGF 2: Karan Johar Calls Trailer Launch 'Proudest Moment', Yash and Team Remember Puneeth Rajkumar

“Violence, violence, violence… I don’t like it, I avoid. But, violence likes me," says Rocky, played by Yash, in the newly released KGF Chapter 2 trailer has now been ingrained in the minds and hearts of fans who have long waited for the film to release. Amidst whistles, firecrackers, and fanfare, the Kannada superstar along with his team treated fans with a 2-minute 30-second trailer launched exactly at 6.40 pm on Sunday across different languages.

The trailer launch of one of the most anticipated films of the year took place in Bengaluru with media from across the country coming under one roof for the release. Also present at the massive event with Yash were producer Karan Johar, actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty along with the writer-director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kirangandur.

“This is the second Kannada movie that has had such a mega-launch. The first was the 1991 Shanti Kranti directed by V Ravichandran which saw a similar multi-city, multiple-language release," film aficionado and anchor Harish Nagaraju told News18. Dubbing it as one of the biggest moments in the history of Kannada and Indian cinema, Karan said at the launch, “This is possibly the proudest moment in Indian cinema, a cinematic marvel on celluloid, one that will explode on celluloid very soon."

Besides the cast and crew of the film, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar also attended the event and launched the trailer in his own style. The team also observed a moment of silence to mourn the loss of the much-loved Kannada star ‘Appu’ Puneeth Rajkumar whose untimely death left the nation shocked.

“This movie has been a lesson for me after 40 years, one of dedication, a clean film, I grew up being told that the industry is your family even the spot boy, that is what I felt while working in KGF," India’s “Munna Bhai", Sanjay Dutt said while speaking about KGF 2.

Actor Yash’s appearance on the big screen after a hiatus of three years clearly added to the enigma and build-up for the movie. When asked how the movie would compete with southern big-ticket movies like Valimai, RRR, and Beast, Yash explained, “It’s not an election where people can go and vote just one party or group. All those who work in the movies have put in their heart and soul. They have put in years of work. So it is to be watched and celebrated equally."

Karnataka minister Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan also had a fanboy moment when he addressed Sanjay Dutt and his work. “I have watched all your movies, sir. I am a great fan," he said and continued to address the audience about KGF 2. He added that he wasn’t present in the room as a minister but as a person who loves cinema.

“This is what movie does to people. It changes lives. These tears are not just of happiness, it tells you about how a simple cinema lover feels when they can finally rejoice the launch of pathbreaking movies like KGF 1 and 2," said Suresh Gowda, a fan who hails from Mysuru. Suresh was one of many KGF and Yash fans who participated in the multi-city mega launch of the movie trailer.

Jayakrishna who lives in Kolar Gold Fields, the real KGF, was all excited because the movie had popularised the name of his hometown. “I have watched KGF 1 three times. I watched this trailer only for Yash and he has made Rocky one of us," he said. With the amount of love received by KGF 2 not only from the fans but the industry as well, it seems like KGF 2 might break a few box office records. We will only have to wait and see!

KGF 2 will release on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

