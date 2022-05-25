KGF 2, Salaar Producer Calls Bollywood's Dry Box Office Spell 'Just A Phase': 'We Cannot Take Audiences...'

Hombale Films’ founder Vijay Kiragandur, who has backed KGF and KGF 2, recently opened up about factors that could be influencing Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. This year, South Indian language movies have been ruling the box office. From SS Rajamouli’s RRR to Yash’s KGF 2, the industries down south are projecting impressive box office collections while Bollywood struggles. Besides The Kashmir Files, no other Bollywood movie released until April has managed to outperform these movies.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released this May, managed to finally draw audiences in relatively large numbers. While it did bring a sigh of relief to the industry, Kiragandur noted that the dry spell is probably ‘just a phase’ and that audiences could return to theatres to watch Hindi movies.

The producer shared his observation when he was asked if watches Hindi movies and his opinion on what could be ‘going wrong with the films’ in Bollywood. “Thanks to the pandemic, people have started watching a lot of films, while sitting at home. If we must bring them to cinemas, you have to give them something special. Audiences should feel that this is a film that they want to watch on the big screens and not on their laptops or phones. Also, if you see Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing good," he told Bollywood Hungama.

“It’s not like all Hindi movies are not doing well. It’s just a phase, I guess. Otherwise, people across the country and across the globe watch Hindi movies. We just need to adjust as per the mindset of the people. They’ll prefer to watch films online and spend their time and money going to the theatres if the film is just about okay. We cannot take them for granted and expect them to come for any movie in cinemas. Hence, we need to keep that in mind and create movies for the big screen. If the film is such that it can be enjoyed at home, it’s better to release it directly on OTT now," he added.

While it is to see how long it would take the industry to fully revive, Hombale Films is already busy with upcoming projects. The house is backing Prabhas’ Salaar and planning KGF 3.

