KGF 2 Star Yash Posts Adorable Video of His Daughter 'Making Fun' of 'Rocky Boy'; Watch

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has taken the box office as well as social media by storm. From the day of its release on April 14, the sequel to 2018’s KGF has been doing phenomenally well. In fact, it has become a global hit at the box office by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. Despite competition from Hindi releases like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, it is enjoying a smooth run in theatres.

Now, Yash’s daughter Ayra has given a shout-out to the Kannada film star on the massive success of KGF 2. Yash took to his official Instagram handle and posted an adorable video of his daughter singing, “Salaam Rocky boy." For the unversed, Yash’s character is named Rocky in the KGF franchise and the original film also featured a song, titled ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’.

Advertisement

Sharing the video with his fans, Yash wrote, “Morning ritual… has to begin with making fun of Rocky “BOY"." (sic) If you haven’t seen this adorable video yet, check it out here:

The popularity of the KGF franchise is such that even its Hindi version alone has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash is also winning the appreciation of his fans and followers by rejecting a pan masala endorsement deal reportedly worth several crores. This comes days after Akshay Kumar apologised after attracting backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand.

Advertisement

Yash’s management agency – Exceed Entertainment — has confirmed the news through a press statement. The statement by Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency, read, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life-threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative in the interest of his fans and followers."

Advertisement

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands that have a conscience, are like-minded, and want to play the long game, just like the man himself," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.