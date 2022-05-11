KGF 2 Star Yash Roars Like a Tiger As He Plays With His Kids and The Video Will Melt Your Heart

Sandalwood actor Yash is an avid social media user and he never fails to impress his fans with his posts. The actor often leaves his major fan following amused with intriguing pictures and videos. The KGF Chapter 2 star is very close to his family and oftentimes treats his fan following with adorable glimpses of precious family moments. On Wednesday, the actor shared a heartwarming video in which he was seen playing with his kids and it will surely melt your heart.

In the clip posted on Instagram, we see Yash with his little ones Ayra and Yatharv. As the video starts, we see Atharva cutely imitating a big bad wolf. Soon after this Yash pans the camera on him and Ayra as he says, “now, Ayra and dada are scared." Soon afterward, Yash is also seen roaring like a tiger, post which Yatharv runs off and is nowhere to be seen. Yash is left in splits as he laughed and said, “he ran off," and pecks a kiss on Ayra’s cheek. The heartwarming video showcases the sweet bond Yash shares with his little munchkins.

Taking to the captions, he wrote, “A ‘Wild’ start to our Wednesday!"

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with loveable comments. While one of the fans wrote, “You have the most beautiful, sparkling eyes," another social media user commented, “Always love 💕💕💕."

It seems like the actor has been spending some family time after the actor’s latest film KGF Chapter 2. Earlier, the actor’s wife Radhika Pandit is no less when it comes to being active on social media. She had treated fans to some adorable snaps with Yash.

In the lovey-dovey pictures, we see that Yash can’t seem to take his eyes off her as he plants a kiss on the cheek with a happy smile. The pictures capture some romantic moments between the two, as they twinned in tropical outfits amid the mesmerizing beachy background. In the pics, we also couldn’t miss but notice Yash’s swag-filled style in a man bun and rugged beard.

KGF 2 has been getting great reviews from critics and audiences alike. News18’s review of the film reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen."

