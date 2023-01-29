KGF 2 Star Yash to Play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's in Ramayana; Ranbir Kapoor Will Be Lord Ram?

Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena have begun work for their highly anticipated mythological film Ramayana. Buzz is that, after the success of KGF and KGF 2, actor Yash is in talks with the makers to play the titular role in the Indian epic. If Yash agrees, this will be Yash’s first Bollywood outing. Reportedly, Karan Johar had also offered him the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development shared that, “Yash wants to do a spectacle and is planning his game with a certain vision in mind. He is hearing scripts from across the industries, and has narrowed down on 4 to 5 scripts which have the potential of being his next. One of the 5 is the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. Yash is mighty impressed with the pre-visualisation of the film and has been doing meetings with the team of Ramayana. He will be taking a call on his immediate next film within the next 2 months."

The source added, that producer Madhu Mantena and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari are keen to get Yash on board the film. They also are in talks with Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Lord Ram, for which the actor has also shown interest. “While the actor too has shown interest and indirectly confirmed the offer in an interview during film promotions, he is yet to sign a dotted line. Ranbir too is waiting for the entire film to be cast before signing the dotted lines. It’s a prestigious project and he wants everything to be perfect before committing to play the divine role."

Back in 2019, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari announced their plans of making the Indian Epic, Ramayana, as a big screen spectacle for the global audience. It was also touted to be one of the most ambitious project of Indian cinema.

On a closing note, the source added, “If Yash agrees to be a part of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari will take it on floors by Summer 2023, however, if the casting doesn’t happen, there is a high possibility of him doing another film. He has another script ready. While Ramayana is a pet project, he doesn’t want to compromise on the casting front. Hopefully, everything shall fall into place."

