KGF 2 Star Yash Turns Down Multi-Crore Deal to Endorse Pan Masala After Akshay Kumar Controversy

Rocky bhai aka Yash is the new sensation of India. The Kannada actor is the man everyone is talking about. His performance in KGF: Chapter 2 has won hearts and the film is ruling box office. Given how his popularity has sky rocketed, he was approached by a pan masala brand for an endorsement. However, Rocking Star Yash has turned it down!

Arjun Banerjee, Head - Talent & New Ventures at Exceed Entertainment, the talent management agency that manages Yash’s endorsements said in a press statement, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative, in the interest of his fans and followers."

The statement also read, “Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself."

It was just a few days back that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar found himself embroiled in a controversy after joining a pan masala brand. Even though the product he was endorsing was elaichi, the fact that it was being manufactured by a pan masala brand did not go well with his fans. He wrote an apology, and added that he will donate the entire money from the ad to charity. The ad also features superstars like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Opening up about the controversy, Ajay Devgn had told us, “All I’d say is that when you are endorsing something it’s a personal choice. Everyone is mature to take a decision for themselves. There are certain products which are harmful and there are others which aren’t. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

Earlier, Allu Arjun was also approached for a Pan Masala endorsement. The Pushpa actor also turned it down, despite being offered multi- crore for the deal.

