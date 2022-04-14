KGF 2 Twitter Review: Yash Starrer Dubbed 'Terrific', 'Blockbuster'; Fans Say 'Rocky Rewriting History'

The KGF: Chapter 2 fever has officially taken over fans! The Kannada movie, which was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, was released on Thursday. The film stars Kannada actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film has opened to great reviews from fans not just in India but abroad as well. Several moviegoers took to Twitter and praised the movie.

“Guysssssssss!!!! Movie is soooooo good! Unbelievable ending #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #KGFChapter2review," a fan tweeted. “One of the best theatre experiences in recent years. Goosebumps Guaranteed item #YashBOSS #PrashanthNeel Technically brilliant, 8/10, Watch it (on the) big screen," tweeted another fan. “Very entertaining 1st Half. Lot of mass moments and awesome dialogues. No dull moments at all. If at all I need to find out some faults, too fast screenplay. If you don’t pay attention, you might miss out the story. Hollywood style of screenplay #KGFChapter2 #KGFChapter2review," added another.

Check out other fan reviews below:

The film has also confirmed that KGF 3 is in the making.

KGF 2 was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Recently, Rocking star Yash, the Rocky Bhai of the magnum opus, shared a few thoughts with News18.com regarding the film. He was joined by director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films.

“We started from here, from Kannada and now we are everywhere" began Neel. “I have taken extra care for Kannada dubbing for the same reason. KGF has reached a stage where such an extensive promotion may not be needed. But we made sure to go places, not to promote but to thank people," said the maker.

