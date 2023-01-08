KGF 3 To Go On Floors By 2025, Yash Could Be Replaced? Producer Shares Shocking Updates

When Yash starrer KGF was released, it left the audience completely impressed. The sequel of the film only surpassed all expectations and broke several box office records. While fans are now waiting for KGF 3, here’s some heartbreaking news for all. In a recent interview, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kirgandur revealed that KGF 3 is not happening ‘anytime soon’ because the director Prashanth Neel is busy.

As reported by Koimoi, Kirgandur shared that the pre-production work for KGF Chapter 3 hasn’t started yet and added that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025. He also revealed that there are plans of taking the KGF franchise beyond the fifth installment too.

However, Kirgandur also revealed that Yash might no longer play his iconic role of Rocky Bhai beyond KGF’s fifth installment. “It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing," he said and added that KGF 3 might release in 2026.

Last year as well, reports claiming KGF 3 will release by 2024 made headlines. However, later, one of the producers, Karthik Gowda clarified that work on the film will not start anytime soon. “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it," he Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Yash is also celebrating his 37th birthday on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of his birthday, the actor penned a letter addressing his fans and called them ‘my strength’. He revealed that he is working on something and so needs a special gift from his fans - ‘patience and understanding’.

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," a part of his note read.

