KGF 3 Won't Go On Floors Until 2025, Says Producer Vijay Kiragandur

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 stunned moviegoers in 2022 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever. Fans have been anticipating KGF Chapter 3 ever since. The audiences have been waiting for a significant update on its third instalment with bated breath.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, KGF 3 will begin production in 2025. The producer of the KGF series, Vijay Kiragandur, in an interview with a newspaper stated that the director of KGF is currently preoccupied with Prabhas-starring Salaar, which is slated for release in September. KGF 3 will be evaluated after Salaar. “I predict that it won’t go on floors until 2025," said the film producer. Even after KGF 3, the producers intend to continue the series, and a different actor may succeed Yash in the role.

Vijay, during the same chat, suggested that Yash may be replaced by another actor for KGF 5. “Usually in the James Bond, Disney, and Marvel movies the leading actors in their projects are changed and so is Yash," said the producer. In the interview, he agreed that they are planning to build a Marvel-style world.

Vijay wants to develop something like Doctor Strange and wants to include many characters from various motion pictures. It will increase the reach among the audience. KGF 2 also followed the same trend and featured Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Vijay is the founder of Hombale Films. The production is credited for producing Kantara. The market for South films grew as a result of the enormous popularity of regional stories in the last two years. In an interview with PTI in December, Vijay opened up and hoped to invest Rs 3,000 crores over the next five years in the entertainment business in India. They anticipate producing a variety of stories and 5-6 movies per year.

