KGF Action Directors Anbu-Arivu Roped In For Tiger Shroff And Sara Ali Khan’s Eagle

Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Pooja Entertainment’s next, titled Eagle. The upcoming film, directed by Jagan Shakti, is touted to be an action entertainer. According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, the film went on floors on December 6 with Tiger Shroff. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be rolled out by the makers. The entertainment portal also revealed that producers Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have onboarded the KGF action directors, Anbu and Arivu, for Eagle.

A source close to the development told the portal that Tiger took off from Mumbai on Saturday to commence the shooting of Eagle on December 6. “The film went on floors on December 6 with an action-packed schedule, which is designed by KGF fame, Anbu Arivu. While Tiger has done larger-than-life action pieces in multiple films to cement his position as an action star, team Eagle is looking to explore a different form of action in this one," shared the source.

The source also mentioned that Anbu-Arivu has designed some spectacular set pieces for this Jagan Shakti directorial. It has also been reported that the lead actors will be seen performing some larger-than-life stunts in this action entertainer, which is set against the backdrop of science fiction. The source also informed Pinkvilla that the makers are currently on a hunt for the film’s negative lead. They concluded, “Apart from a character carved for a baddie, the script also warrants another female lead, and the conversations are in progress at the moment."

Anbu-Arivu has worked in big-budget films, including Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Ram Charan’s RC15 with and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, among others. And, Jackky Bhagnani and the entire team were clear to have the biggest action directors in the country on board for Eagle. The makers reportedly wish to create a unique larger-than-life experience in this mission-based action thriller.

