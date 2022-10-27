KGF Actress Archana Jois Steals The Show With Stunning Diwali Photoshoot, See Pics

Kannada actress Archana Jois, who is best known for essaying the role of Rocky’s aka Kannada superstar Yash’s on-screen mother, has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. Archana’s intense portrayal of a mother from the lower caste, raising his child against a power-hungry society has garnered her plenty of praise from viewers. Archana has previously worked in numerous Kannada films as well. The 27-year-old also seems to be an avid social media user, dropping snippets of her stunning avatars and upcoming cinematic ventures on Instagram.

Seems like Archana has unleashed her festive vibe acing the Diwali photoshoot by spreading her charm to her fans. The actress has shared a streak of pictures on her Gram, slaying the floaty look and how. Her thoughtful caption read, “Let there be light within and around."

Dressed in a dreamy off-white sheath dress having ruffle bottoms, Archana painted a mystical and fairytale-like picture. Encircled in the soft glow of the lux of lanterns, Archana surely had us with her on-fleek expressions and subtle smile. Although she struck some elegant poses in the snaps, it was her last picture that deserves a mention.

Taking her stance like a ballet dancer, the KGF actress raised her dainty hands, standing delicately on her toes, looking like royalty to be short. She chose to let loose her lustrous black curls, arching her back in a petite manner, dazzling in the golden light.

Fans were floored to watch their favourite actress rocking the Diwali outfit like a pro. And, Archana’s comment box is proof. “Oooowww" gushed one user, adding a fire emoji. “So pretty," wrote another. Other admirers dropped a slew of red heart emojis, to compliment the Kannada diva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Archana has two back-to-back films on her plate. She will next be seen in director Ramenahalli Jagannath’s Hondisi Dhruhi. The film also stars actors Naveen Shankar, Bhavana Rao, Samyukta Hornad, and Praveen Tej to name a few. Besides Hondisi Dhruhi, the Kannada actress is also a part of Srikant Katagi’s Kshetrapati, starring Naveen Shankar in the lead role. The release date of either of the films has not been announced as of yet.

