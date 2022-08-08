KGF: Chapter 2 And RRR Feature In Japanese Magazine Shukan Bunshun

Kannada actor Yash, who is currently enjoying the love and appreciation of his fans all across the world for his film KGF: Chapter 2, has become a global icon. Yash’s fame and fan base seem to have reached Japan as well. Recently, an article about Yash’s action- thriller, KGF 2 was published in one Japanese weekly magazine named Shukan Bunshun.

The Tokyo based publication also featured SS Rajamouli’s RRR alongside KGF: Chapter 2. The article exclusively covered the reviews about KGF:Chapter 2 and RRR, with the name of the films written in bold letters. Pictures of Yash, in the form of his character in KGF 2 as well as some glimpses from the film were also featured in the full-page article.

It seems that although both KGF Chapter 2 and RRR were released a few months back, the movies are still creating a buzz among the audiences not only in India but also abroad.

The picture of the article is widely circulated on social media. Fans of Yash are ecstatic to see their favorite action hero getting the fame and respect he deserves. They have showered their love and appreciation for the actor.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 became a worldwide success after it was released on April 14. Yash did a commendable job with his on-point acting and rugged avatar in the film. He even bagged the title of his character Rocky Bhai after the film. KGF:Chapter 2 garnered a whopping Rs 1198 crore globally.

Starting his career with the debut film, Jambada Hudugi, Yash has now become a household name in the Sandalwood and Bollywood. Apart from the blockbuster KGF franchise, Yash also starred in other notable films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Googly, Masterpiece, and Gajakesari to name a few.

