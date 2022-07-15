KGF: Chapter 2 Beats Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR to Take Pole Position Overseas

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and multi-starrer RRR were massive box office hits, with the audience applauding cast, direction and other aspects. These films also performed well in international markets. The audience was surprised when they came to know that Gangubai Kathiawadi surpassed RRR in the international market collection. Leaving these films aside, Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 topped the charts in overseas collections.

According to reports, RRR garnered Rs 57,92,46,725 and remained the third highest-grossing film in the international market. Gangubai Kathiawadi remained a foot forward and collected Rs 59,68,23,867. With this collection, Gangubai Kathiawadi secured the second position. K.G.F: Chapter 2 won first position with a collection of Rs 73,02,50,354. Talking about RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and K.G.F: Chapter 2, these three films were equally loved by the audience.

Advertisement

Apart from their earnings in the overseas market, the worldwide collection of these films was also amazing. RRR had collected a total of Rs 1100 crore worldwide. Gangubai Kathiawadi had garnered a total of Rs 179.31 crore worldwide. K.G.F: Chapter 2 collected Rs 1198 crore. RRR’s budget was much more expensive (Rs 550 crore) compared to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s (overall budget Rs 180 crore) and K.G.F: Chapter 2 (Rs 100 crore).

Brilliant storylines also contributed immensely to the success of these films. RRR narrated the story of two revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. This film described fictional events around these revolutionaries. RRR boasted of an impressive cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others.

Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicled the story of a woman Ganga, who is cheated on and sold to a brothel. Initially heartbroken, Ganga fearlessly embarks on a new journey. She takes the name Gangubai Kathiawadi and becomes extremely powerful. Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava and other actors comprised the cast.

Advertisement

K.G.F: Chapter 2 was the sequel to K.G.F: Chapter 1. It took off exactly where K.G.F: Chapter 1 had ended and described how Rocky fights for unchallenged supremacy fighting the government simultaneously. K.G.F: Chapter 2 comprised a stellar star cast namely Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.