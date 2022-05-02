KGF Chapter 2 Beats Heropanti 2, Runway 34’s Collective Collection On Sunday; Read Details

Yash starrer KGF 2 has clearly emerged the winner at the box office. The Kannada film’s Hindi version has taken the box office by storm. Many had thought that its pace would be slowed during Eid, with two big projects releasing. We are talking about Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. However, KGF: Chapter 2 seems to have emerged the winner. In fact, even on its third Sunday, KGF 2 was able to beat Heropanti 2 and Runway 34’s collections.

According to a report in Box Office India, Heropanti 2 saw a further dip on Day 3, i.e., on Sunday. The film collected approximately Rs. 4 crores. While most films show an upward trend over the weekend, Heropanti 2’s dip is a clear indicator of the fact that the audience has not accepted it. The total collection of the film is Rs. 15 crores on its first weekend. And since the film has failed to show growth on its first weekend, chances are high that it will lose screens and those would be given to KGF: Chapter 2 instead, which is consistently performing well.

Runway 34 saw slight growth in its collections. The film, according to Box Office India report, collected approx. Rs. 5.50 crores on Sunday. The total collection of Ajay Devgn’s film stands at Rs. 13 crores.

However, it was KGF: Chapter 2 that overpowered both Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. In fact, on its third Sunday, the film collected a whopping Rs. 9.27 crores. It is approximately as much as Heropanti 2 and Runway 34’s collective Sunday collection. The total collection of the Yash starrer is Rs. 369.58 crores. See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

Well, the audience has picked the film of its choice. However, KGF 2 now would soon have a competition with Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness releasing on 6th May. Will the film be able to collect Rs. 400 crores? We can definitely hope do, with Eid round the corner.

