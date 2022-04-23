KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Unstoppable Yash Starrer Mints Rs 280.19; Set To Enter Rs 300 Cr

KGF 2 box office collection: There is no stopping KGF Chapter 2! The film, starring Kannada actor Yash in the lead, has been setting new milestones for the Kannada film industry since its release. Not only has the movie received great responses locally but the Hindi version has also kept the box office busy since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed KGF 2 has collected Rs 280.19 crore with its Hindi version alone.

“#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run… Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]… Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," he tweeted.

KGF 2 had clashed with Vijay’s Beast. While Beast opened well in Tamil Nadu, KGF 2 was the first choice in many other centres. Now, in its second weekend, it seems like KGF 2 is giving Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey a tough competition. On the worldwide front, KGF 2 has already surpassed Rs 500 crore collection.

KGF: Chapter 2’s plot follows the story of Rocky (Yash), who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against enemies and government officials at the same time while coming to terms with his past. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is reportedly the most expensive Kannada film as of now. Moreover, it is also the first Kannada film to be released in IMAX theatres.

KGF: Chapter 2’s post-credits scene showcased the final draft of K.G.F: Chapter 3, hinting at a sequel. Prashant Neel also said that if the audience loves KGF: Chapter 2, he’d continue the franchise.

Speaking with News18, the director said, “When we started, we never thought that we would be where we are today." Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, “The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

