KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash Starrer Surpasses Rs 800 Cr, Hindi Ver Enters Rs 300 Cr Club

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as one of the biggest movies of the year. In just two weeks, the Kannada film has shattered several box office records. The film has not only performed well in the Indian markets but has also done great business overseas. A new box office report has now revealed that KGF 2 has surpassed Rs 800 crore worldwide.

According to Deadline, KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the $10 million mark worldwide, with the total estimated collections standing at $114.9 million (882 Crs). “From Hombale Films the Yash-starrer took another $250K in IMAX, lifting the global total in the format to $1.6M. This is the 4th biggest Indian title ever for IMAX," the report stated.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 has also hit another milestone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has officially entered the Rs 300 crore club. With Sunday’s Rs 22.68 collection, the total box office collection of KGF 2 Hindi stands at Rs 321.12 cr.

“#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun… #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again… *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC… NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," he tweeted.

KGF 2 is also breaking several records in the south. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF 2 has made history in Kerala by becoming the fastest film ever to have surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark. “#KGFChapter2 creates HISTORY at the Kerala Box Office. Becomes the FASTEST film ever to reach ₹50 cr gross mark in the state after achieving similar records for ₹20 cr, ₹30 cr, ₹40 cr milestones," he tweeted. The film has also beaten Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

The hit Kannada film is receiving praises from stars across the industry. Shilpa Shetty raved about the film and the performances on Sunday. RRR star Ram Charan took to Twitter and revealed he was impressed by Yash’s performance. “CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏼 to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable."

