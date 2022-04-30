KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs. 1000 Crs Worldwide, Hindi Version Crosses 350 Cr Mark

It has been a little over two weeks since KGF: Chapter 2 released, and it has been taking the box office by a storm. The Yash starrer Kannada film has been dubbed in several languages and released. The Hindi version of the film has now already crossed the 350 crore mark, while it has already grossed over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide.

According to Ramesh Bala, Yash’s film has already grossed over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. What makes this achievement even bigger is the fact that it is the fourth Indian film to achieve his feat. Before KGF: Chapter 2, films like Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR has been able to breach the 1000 crore mark. See the tweet here:

The Hindi version of the film too has been going steady at the box office. Despite the release of two big films like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, KGF Chapter 2 managed to maintain its hold at the box office. On Friday, the film collected Rs. 4.25 crores, taking the total to Rs. 353. 06 crores. Yes, the film has managed to cross the 350 crore mark already.

It is crucial to see how Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2, and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 would fare at the box office. The weekend remains crucial, but the fact that the Eid holidays are approaching would most definitely give another push to KGF 2’s biz. Now, it remains to be seen if the film will be able to cross Dangal’s lifetime collection, or reach the 500 crore club like Baahubali: The Conclusion.

KGF: Chapter 2 had managed to cross the lifetime collection of films like PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju in just 11 days after release. It is the third highest grossing film in Hindi. KGF 2 starred Kannada actor Yash in the lead role. It also had Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, along with Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

