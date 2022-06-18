KGF: Chapter 2 Fame Srinidhi Shetty Aka Meera’s Class 10 Marksheet Goes Viral

All Srinidhi Shetty fans, we have some great news in store for you. Yes, we are talking about KGF: Chapter 2’s Meera. We just loved her chemistry with Yash aka Rocky Bhai. Didn’t we? Well, we aren’t going to talk about her role in the film. But, today, we want you to look at her school grade.

A picture of her class 10 mark sheet has gone viral on social media. And, all eyes are on her marks in the Kannada language. She got 121 out of 125 in class 10 and fans just can’t keep calm.

On the work front, Srinidhi Shetty is currently working with actor Vikram. The two will be seen in the film Cobra.

Cobra is an upcoming Tamil language spy action thriller film. The film is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. S.S. Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio has produced the film. Irfan Pathan, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Kanika, Mrinalini Kavi, Meenakshi and K.S. Ravikumar are also part of the film. The project will mark former cricketer Irfan Pathan’s debut. The music composition is by AR Rahaman. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

Srinidhi made headlines for her role in KGF: Chapter 2, written and directed by Prasant Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Now, everyone is waiting for the thrid part.

