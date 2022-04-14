KGF Chapter 2: Fans Are in Love With Yash Aka Rocky Bhai

The much-anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, has finally arrived in theatres, and fans are ecstatic. The film was released today and has received a resoundingly positive response from moviegoers, who are enthralled with Rocky’s persona. Netizens have expressed their opinions on the film, describing it as a blockbuster sequel. The film is predicted to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, and it has already managed to outperform Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, which was released only yesterday.

KGF: Chapter 2’s production value, directing, well-crafted storyline, and snappy narration, as well as Yash’s powerful portrayal as Rocky, have all been warmly received by moviegoers. The introductory scene of Yash as Rocky Bhai, in particular, has sent fans into a frenzy. With his powerful performance, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is regarded to be a fire on-screen. The clash between Sanjay and Yash is the centrepiece of KGF: Chapter 2. With their different roles in the sequel, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty have put their best foot forward.

Advertisement

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in about 300 theatres all over Tamil Nadu and the number may increase with Beast not meeting fan expectations. A special screening of 4 hours was also conducted in a few theaters in Chennai. Audiences are ecstatic, claiming that the long-awaited sequel is worth the wait and that each moment gives them chills and an adrenaline rush. According to Twitter user reviews, the climax is also insane and unexpected. Here are some Twitter reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the glorious cinematic experience that they had, fans are now hoping for the third part and demands for KGF 3 are soaring. Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha, B. Suresha, Eswari Rao, and Rao Ramesh are also seen in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film, which was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the brand of Hombale Films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.