KGF Chapter 2 Mania Grips Karnataka, Police Resort to Lathi-Charge to Control Yash Fans

One of the most awaited films of this year, Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2 has hit the big screens and fans are flocking to the theatres to witness the grandeur on screen. Thousands of fans of Rocking star Yash in Karnataka are celebrating the release of the pan-Indian Kannada movie. However, as the celebrations near single-screen theatres brought in a festive mood in the state, the police had a difficult time controlling the mob during the fan shows that started at 1 a.m. in the state in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police had to resort to lathicharge in many north Karnataka districts to control the fans who came in great numbers to watch their favourite star Yash, who has emerged as a pan India superstar.

Those who watched ‘KGF Chapter 2’, queued up to watch the movie again. They explained that the film takes the audience to a different world than KGF Chapter 1 and the journey has to be experienced at the theatres. They also shared that the tribute song made by the ‘KGF Chapter 2’ team on Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is also brilliant.

Thousands of film lovers, from children to elderly people, flocked theatres across Karnataka.

KGF is being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. The movie is being released in 550 theatres in Karnataka alone. Apart from Yash and Dutt, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty can also be seen in pivotal roles.

News18.com’s review of Yash’s KGF 2 read, “KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favourite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot."

