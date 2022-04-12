KGF Chapter 2 Morning Shows to Start As Early As 6 AM in Mumbai And Pune

Undoubtedly, South Indian movies have created their dominion over the box office, and for all the right reasons. After witnessing the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli’s RRR on the big screens, the countdown has begun for Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. The latest update about the upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial is that the actioner will even feature shows starting as early as 6 AM, reported Bollywood Hungama. This is done in a bid to make sure that the movie witnesses a wide release to accommodate the demands of the audience.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the makers and distributors have even locked shows starting at 6 AM, at certain locations in Mumbai and Pune. The KGF Chapter 2, which is set to hit the theatres on April 14, is expected to open with a bang. In selected locations, ticket prices are pegged between Rs. 1,450 to Rs. 2,000 and keeping the current hype revolving around the film in mind, the trade predictions stated that the film could easily bag around Rs. 60 crore by the end of its opening weekend alone, stated the report.

As per several media reports, the action drama is expected to be released on approximately 6,000 screens. The total length of the movie is 168 minutes and it will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most talked-about films of the year, and it is hard to believe that the movie will be released this week. Fans are desperately waiting to witness Yash and Sanjay Dutt showcase their intense acting prowess. Earlier, Yash revealed in an interview that he was extremely worried about Sanjay Dutt’s health during the shoot because in 2020 the Agneepath actor was diagnosed with cancer.

The sequel of the film, KGF Chapter 1 was released on December 21, 2018, and bagged around Rs. 250 crore at the box office. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the sequel features Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag in prominent roles.

