KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Yash, Sanjay Dutt are High on Swag, Action; Give Powerful Performances

KGF: Chapter 2

Director: Prashanth Neel

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty

The audience whooped and whistled several times while I was watching KGF: Chapter 2 in a theatre today morning. Mostly it was at something that the ‘Rocking Star’ Yash did, from chopping the goons to overthrowing some powerful people and mouthing funny lines in English. The first part, KGF: Chapter 1, ended on a high note and managed to keep curiosity alive for more than three years.

In the first part. director Prashanth Neel successfully established all the characters especially Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky Bhai whose intention was very clear that he wanted to rule ‘duniya.’ In the second part, Rocky who has won over the people of KGF now dreams big and treads a more dangerous path. While he has created an indestructible empire, there are many enemies, especially Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) who is out to finish him and take back KGF.

KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favorite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot.

In all fairness, it’s not just the action, it’s also the sheer style of the film which is what I call ‘all-stops pulled out entertainment.’ The makers of this film want you to suspend your sense of disbelief and just go along for the ride, which you’re absolutely willing to do, but having said the proceedings do lose steam, especially towards the more tired last leg of the film making it feel a bit overstretched.

Yash walks away with the film with his strong performance. With his character’s mannerism, style, swag, and body language, he seems to have championed every facet of the character to make it a unique and highly entertaining performance. He also manages to tickle our funny bones as he tries to speak in broken English. Giving him a tough competition is Sanjay Dutt. Playing the main antagonist, the actor is electrifying as the hardhearted, brutal Adheera and his Vikings-inspired get-up only augments the impact of his performance and adds abundantly to the evil character. Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister is feisty and leaves a mark.

KGF: Chapter 2 is surely a game-changer, especially for those who want to make larger-than-life action films but shy away from taking that leap of faith. They will probably draw strength from the work of this team. With part one, this team broke the barriers of what otherwise gets boxed into a ‘regional film’ and took it to a pan-Indian audience, the second part elevates the entire story and takes it to next level. Prashanth raises the bar to give us an action-packed film that also makes up for a few aspects that were found wanting in part one.

For the most part, KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen.

