KGF Chapter 2: Paisa Vasool, Say Fans on Superstar Yash's Return as Kannada Film Breaks Global Records

For fans of Rocky Bhai aka Yash, Thursday has been nothing less than a celebration as the pan-India multilingual flick KGF Chapter 2 released across over 10,000 theatres worldwide to packed houses.

In Karnataka, shows of the eagerly awaited film — which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic — began as early as midnight, with even the 4am shows running housefull. As fans flaunted movie tickets on social media, larger-than-life cutouts of Yash were seen across Bengaluru with dancing fans and tonnes of garlands.

On Thursday, Venkateshwara Theatre in Kengeri, Bengaluru, ran a special ladies-only show at 10am. The arrangement for the same was done by the movie team, given the huge female fan base that Yash enjoys.

Producer Vijay Kirgandur had earlier said the special show was arranged so that women fans could also enjoy the movie with all the whistling, clapping and screaming that they would have to curtail during a regular show.

While fans enjoyed at Venkateshwara Theatre, confusion at Veeresh Theatre in Magadi irked those who were waiting eagerly to catch their superstar on screen. Fans who had booked the tickets days in advance were shocked when the movie began as instead of KGF 2, the staff played KGF Chapter 1. The wrong movie played for about 20 minutes before it was changed to the new one.

Videos of fans struggling to lay their hands on tickets with most theatres booked for the long weekend have been going viral on social media. A fan in the US said he would watch all three shows on the first day and stay in the theatre as he is “mind blown by the making".

Yash’s father watched the movie at their native place Hassan. Ironically, KGF Chapter 2 hasn’t released in KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) where the actual action is said to have happened in reality. This was due to some tiff between theatre owners and producers regarding costs.

Few multiplexes in Bengaluru have shot up the ticket price to Rs 2,000 per ticket but that has not dampened the spirits of fans who are queuing up in large numbers.

In Tamil Nadu, KGF 2 was compared to Beast but if initial reports are to be believed, KGF 2 is said to have shattered all records on Day 1 of business, including that of Bahubali. The exact numbers are yet to be known.

To add to the excitement of fans, the makers of the movie have ended the story in such a way that viewers are speculating yet another part of the franchise.

