KGF Chapter 2 Rights Sold to OTT Platform For Rs 320 Crores; Fans Defend Shehnaaz Gill After She Kissed Salman Khan In Viral Video

While Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is continuing to wreak havoc at the box office, the Prashanth Neel directorial created yet another record in terms of OTT platform deals. After beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 has become the second-highest grosser in India after Baahubali: The Conclusion. According to a recent report by the Times of India, KGF: Chapter 2 OTT rights have been acquired by a popular OTT platform for a record amount which is reportedly estimated at around Rs 320 crores. Released on April 14, the Yash-starrer movie has crossed over Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With such a record, the makers of the movie have sealed another deal with an OTT platform. The movie will reportedly begin streaming on the OTT platform from May 27 in all the five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Earlier it was reported that KGF 2 will stream on Amazon Prime. It is yet to be confirmed if it is the same streaming platform that has paid the record amount to get the film.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a sweet birthday note for his 5-year-old daughterMariyam. Along with the special note, Dulquer also shared a couple of cute family photos with Maryam and his wife Amal Sufiya. Alongside the pphotos, he penned a sweet note to mark Maryam’s 5th birthday. He wrote, “5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland.We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream."

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Kiara Advani who appeared in Arjun Reddy’s remake Kabir Singh, said that she would rethink before saying yes to any remake now. She revealed, “I did Kabir Singh before OTT became a rage. Today, of course, I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today even I’d think twice to do a remake if it is available on an OTT platform, because I feel I can watch it. I watch a lot of films dubbed, a lot of films of other languages. But (I am okay to do it) if there is an adaption, where we’re taking the story, but making a few changes in the storyline (to make it more accessible to the audience who hasn’t watched it), because, at the end of the day, the point is to see how many people, who haven’t seen the film, and take it to a larger audience."

Gangnam Style singer PSY recently opened up about his viral pictures with BTS’ Kim Taehyung that surfaced online in 2020. In an interview with Billboard,PSY revealed that the meeting happened after they got on a call together via a common friend. “One time [V] was with someone who was a good friend of mine and passed the phone so we talked. He said, ‘I really wanted to ask you a lot of things,’ so I was like, ‘Hey, come to my office sometime, let’s talk. We talked a lot about things like when they do something good and are not satisfied with something; they barely have anyone to ask about that," he revealed.

Earlier this week, Shehnaaz Gill attended Eid bash hosted by Salman Khan’s sister at her residence in Mumbai. The pictures and videos from the mega event went viral on social media in no time. Soon afterwards, Shehnaaz Gill was subjected to massive trolling as she was seen hugging and kissing Salman Khan in the video. For those unaware, while leaving the party, she was escorted by Salman and together they posed for numerous pictures. She also requested him to drop her off at her car and he sweetly obliged. Several social media trolls attacked Shehnaaz by deeming her as a drunk and gold-digger. Although Shehnaaz is yet to react to the trolling, her fans are standing up for her. Several fans have slammed trolls for their comments.

