KGF Chapter 2 Rights Sold to OTT Platform for Whopping Rs 320 Crores: Report

With the record-smashing box office collection made by KGF: Chapter 2, the Prashanth Neel directorial has created another record in terms of OTT platform deals. After beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 has become the second-highest grosser in India after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Released on April 14, the Yash-starrer movie has crossed over Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With such a record, the makers of the movie have sealed another deal with an OTT platform.

According to a recent report by the Times of India, KGF: Chapter 2 OTT rights have been acquired by a popular OTT platform for a record amount which is reportedly estimated at around Rs 320 crores. The movie will reportedly begin streaming on the OTT platform from May 27 in all the five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Earlier it was reported that KGF 2 will stream on Amazon Prime. It is yet to be confirmed if it is the same streaming platform that has paid the record amount to get the film.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The action drama movie based on the power dynamics at Kolar Gold Fields set in the seventies has certainly got the audiences hooked. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Archana Jois, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie also happens to be the costliest Kannada movie till now.

On Wednesday, trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Taran Adarsh tweeted that KGF 2 has now become the second “Hindi" movie to set the record box office collection. The film has overtaken Aamir Khan’s 2016 sports drama Dangal, surpassing its Rs 387.38 crore lifetime collection at the box office.

It should be noted that KGF: Chapter 1 is already streaming on Amazon Prime, and it is most likely that the sequel will also be streaming on the same OTT platform.

