From Dancing Inside Theatres To Worshipping Yash: Here's How Fans Are Celebrating KGF Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 has finally been released. The film, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, hit theatres on Thursday. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, KGF Chapter 2 has been getting an overwhelming response from both, the audience and the critics. Several pictures and videos from various locations in India are going viral on social media in which fans can be seen celebrating KGF Chapter 2.

In a video from Mysore in Karnataka, fans can be seen cheering and celebrating outside a movie hall. They can be seen dancing on dhol beats. In another video from Kengeri in Bangalore, female fans of Yash can be seen washing his picture with milk. Not just this, but the video also shows how fans are worshipping Rocky star Yash inside a movie hall. Some of the fans can also be seen dancing inside the theatre.

Apart from this, a pooja was held in Varanasi praying for the success of the movie. The prayer went on till 4 AM on Thursday.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been released on 4400 screens in North India and a total of 10,000 screens around the world. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie is also expected to report a record-high first-day box office collection.

News18.com’s review of Yash’s KGF 2 reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 delivers the goods when it comes to non-stop thrills, mood, and style. The action sequences (and there are plenty) are as fabulous as action can get. Yes, some of them are way over the top but that qualifies for all the whistle-worthy moments indeed. My personal favourite ones were the ones that involved good-old hand-to-hand combat in the climax between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Be it Rocky or Adheera’s introduction sequences and even some of the other action sequences during the entire film, they are all stylishly shot."

