KGF Chapter 2: RRR Star Ram Charan Is Impressed With Yash’s Performance, Calls It 'Mind Blowing'

Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 is indeed on a dream run. The film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, crossed the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide in its first week. Now, as KFG entered the second week of its theatrical run, it is still in no mood to slow down. The film has turned out to be the biggest post-pandemic hit, as it is performing exceedingly well not just in India, but overseas as well. Amid all this, megastar Ram Charan, who is currently absorbing the success of his periodic drama RRR, also took to Twitter to congratulate the team of KGF: Chapter 2.

Posting an image, which featured the star cast of KGF: Chapter 2, Ram Charan congratulated Prashant and Hombale Films for the massive success of their movie. The actor further lauded Yash’s screen presence and his acting chops. “Rocky, Dear brother Yash, your performance was just mind-blowing and your onscreen presence is commendable," Ram Charan tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Ram Charan lauded the entire star cast of the film. He went on to say that KGF: Chapter 2 showcased the career-best performance of Sanjay, Raveena, and Prakash Raj. “Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh, it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date," his tweet read.

KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, and the action-thriller is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. KGF: Chapter 2 was released on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, and in just a couple of days, the Hindi version crossed the lifetime gross of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 1.

Meanwhile, after RRR, Ram Charan is all set to share the big screen with his father, superstar Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

