KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Talks About Being 'Adheera', Wife Maanayata Dutt Says 'He's Back With a Bang'

KGF Chapter 2 is finally in theaters worldwide, after much delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ever since the second installment of KGF was announced, it became impossible for movie buffs to control their emotions and excitement. And indeed today is the blockbuster Thursday, as one of the most anticipated films in the country has hit the big screens with a bang. The movie stars Yash in the lead and also marks the comeback of Sanjay Dutt after his cancer treatment. In the film, Sanjay is playing the role of a villain named Adheera.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt talked about essaying Adheera in the film and explained the intense training he had to undergo for portraying this role. “A looming frightening presence with hard action sequences against the protagonist not only requires intense acting but also a believable body physicality. In simpler terms I didn’t only have to act the part, I also had to look the part. The training was hard but when I saw the rushes it was completely worth it," the actor said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt is also completely impressed with her husband’s performance in the film. While addressing people who criticise Sanjay and often label him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy, Maanayata asked them to watch KGF Chapter 2 so that they can witness “his determination, dedication, and commitment." “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labeled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment. Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life… our lives," she said.

Maanayata went on to say that the film proves that Sanju is ‘back with a bang’. “He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever. For me he is the HERO of the film. Cool, powerful, spirited and a fighter to the very end! KGF2 belongs to Adheera! Having said that, Sanju is back with a bang, and he couldn’t have said it better himself - aa raha hoon mein!" she added.

Maanayata also took to Instagram Stories to drop four stills of Sanjay from the film. Those stills were attached to the viral background score from KGF Chapter 2, and on the pictures she wrote, “Powerful performances come from powerful actors. Aa raha hoon main!"

Written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1 which made Yash a pan-India star. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Yash, the action drama also features Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

