KGF Chapter 2 Shows to Start As Early As 6 AM in Surat, For the First Time in the History of the City

This year’s one of the most anticipated films, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to have its grand theatrical release on Thursday, April 14. The Prashanth Neel directorial will even feature shows starting as early as 6 AM, reported Bollywood Hungama. This is done in a bid to make sure that the movie witnesses a wide release to accommodate the demands of the audience.

Now, the publication in its latest report said that the show timings for the film will start from 6 am at Surat, making it the first film to do so. The publication quoted Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in the city as saying, “I have kept a 6:15 am show of KGF - Chapter 2 in my theatre. It’s 100% sold out already. So, now, I have kept another show, at 6:05 am, and it’s almost full as well."

Vaghasia revealed that in the history of Surat, for the first time, a show will start at 6:00 am. Following this, other multiplexes in Surat have also organised shows early in the morning.

The publication quoted a trade expert as saying, “The residents in cities like Surat generally don’t prefer to go so early to watch a film. Hence, in such centres, the first show is usually post 8:00 or 8:30 am. With KGF - Chapter 2, the demand was such that all shows on day 1 got full. Hence, exhibitors were forced to take this step. This shows that the day 1 figures of the film will be historic."

The sequel of the film, KGF Chapter 1 was released on December 21, 2018, and bagged around Rs. 250 crore at the box office. Apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the sequel features Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag in prominent roles.

