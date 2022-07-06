KGF: Chapter 2 To James: Sandalwood Movies That Released In Last Six Months

After the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Indian film industry is back to normal. The beginning of 2022 saw many films getting released in the Sandalwood industry. Reportedly, in the last six months, Sandalwood released more than 50 films and while some were blockbusters, some didn’t do well at the box office.

Let’s take a look at Sandalwood films that were released in the last six months:

1. K.G.F: Chapter 2

The year started with a bang for Sandalwood. Rocking star Yash’s much-awaited film K.G.F: Chapter 2 released in April 2022. It was a hit and broke many records. The film minted over Rs 1,250 crore worldwide.

2. James

James starring late Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead released in March 2022. Puneeth breathed his last in October 2021 and his fans were celebrating him through his film. James was superhit.

3. 777 Charlie

777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty left the audience emotional. The story between a dog and his master touched everyone’s heart. The film has done a business of over Rs 150 crore so far. 777 Charlie was released in June.

4. Love Mocktail 2

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj played the lead roles in Love Mocktails 2. The film is the sequel to Love Mocktail, which was also a hit at the box office. The film was written and directed by Darling Krishna.

5. Old Monk

Old Monk starring M.G. Srinivas and Aditi Prabhudeva released in February 2022 and was a box office hit. It was a comedy-drama that was loved by fans and critics.

6. Bairagi

Shivarajkumar and Dhananjaya shared the screen together and their film Bairagi was released in July 2022. The TV rights of the film were sold for Rs 10 crore. It has made huge collection at the box office so far.

7. Ek Love Ya

The film starring Raanna in the lead role received mixed reviews. Reeshma made her acting debut with Ek Love Ya. It released in February and reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh at the box office.

