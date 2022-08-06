KGF Chapter 2: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai’s Retro Style Makes Heads Turn

The Kannada film industry had, in comparison to the Telugu and Tamil industries, for long been in the shadows, catering mostly to the regional audience. However, in 2018 Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash entered as a welcome change. The nation got a new heartthrob and style icon in Yash and his position was strengthened further with the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from the dialogues, sets and screenplay, fans fell in love with Yash’s outfits.

Yash’s Rocky bhai gave us the major retro vibe. Be it shimmery blazers or solid pant suit sets, the fashion aspect was top-notch.

Sania Sardaria, the film’s costume designer, had said, “Yash has emerged as a great role model for the youth. Ever since the release of KGF Chapter 2, the number of people asking us to make similar suits for them has increased drastically. We receive requests from everyone, including top industrialists as well as the common man".

Talking about the return of the retro look, Sania added that the 70s and the 80s, the era in which the film is based, was the time when fashion peaked. “I did my research on the kind of clothes worn in those decades and decided to come up with the retro look that people have come to love."

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. She is Yash’s love interest in the film. The film also marks Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s Telugu debut. Sanjay Dutt plays Adhera, who is inspired by the Vikings. Raveena Tandon’s Ramika Sen is a strong political figure.

