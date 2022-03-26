KGF Chapter 2: Yash Fans Plan Trailer Screenings at Mysore Railway Station, 19 More Locations

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for South superstar Yash’s return as Rocky in the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. The film’s team, too is all pumped up to unveil its theatrical trailer in Bangalore on Sunday, March 27. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the media from across the nation is expected to attend the launch in the presence of the entire star-cast – Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others. The report also revealed Yash fans’ mega plan for the launch of the KGF 2 trailer.

A source close to the development said to the entertainment portal, “Yash returns to the big screen after three and a half years with what is touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of Indian cinema. As a countdown to film release, the fans have planned to screen the trailer of KGF 2 in an open area in multiple districts of Karnataka – ranging from Chikkaballapur, Vijayapura, Gadag, Mandya, and Malur to name some. In fact, there is also a special trailer screening organised at the Mysore railway station." The source further added that the television sets on the railway station will be screening the KGF 2 trailer.

Advertisement

The source informed that the trailer will be screened on a special LED wall in Hebbal Industrial Area.“Something like this is happening for the first time and it’s made possible by die-hard fans of Rocking Star. The fans will also be visiting a temple with 1001 coconuts ahead of the trailer launch," said the source.

The idea behind planning such arrangements for the trailer launch is to make it the biggest launch of all time, with the trailer content reaching the remotest of the territories, especially in Karnataka.

The source to Pinkvilla shared, “A LED van with a trailer on screen will be making rounds in Doddaballapura district, whereas a group of 400 fans will be doing a bike rally with KGF 2 posters all around. There’s another group of 200 Yash fans in Uttar Pradesh, who will be doing a bike tour in UP to celebrate the return of Yash."

Advertisement

As per the report, celebrations for the return of Yash have gone Pan India, just like the film.

“Fans have tied up with some cinema halls too, for trailer screening exclusively for the audience," the source concluded.

Advertisement

The event is a testimony to Yash’s fandom being taken to the next level with literal on-ground promotions marking the beginning of a 18 day campaign towards the release of KGF 2. Yash and producers of KGF 2- Hombale Films, had earlier informed that the entire KGF 2 campaign will be driven by Yash fans, making it a one of its kind marketing plan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.