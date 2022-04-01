KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt Visit Delhi As They Talk About Their Much-Awaited Movie | Pics

Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While it is slated to hit theatres on April 14, the promotions of the film are currently underway. On Friday, the KGF: Chapter 2 star cast including Yash aka ‘Rocky’ who headlines the film, the talented ensemble Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi and producer Ritesh Sidhwani interacted with the media at a press conference organized in the national capital.

During the interaction, the team discussed the film and expressed excitement for its release. They also shared their experience of working with each other. “I was too comfortable working on this film," Sanjay Dutt said.

He also mentioned how the film reminds him of old blockbusters like the 1993 movie Khalnayak. He further mentioned that he is confident that just like KGF, its sequel will be a superhit too.

Yash also talked about his character from the film and mentioned that everyone can relate to his character, but ‘obviously in a different profession’. When asked if South Cinema is overtaking Bollywood, Yash mentioned that it’s high time we should stop classifying cinema in such categories and added that above all it’s Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, to have a glimpse of their favourite actor Yash, hundreds of fans gathered outside the venue where the Rocking star was promoting his film. The killer action, larger-than-life scenes, a heart-touching drama, dashing entry and swag of ‘Rocky Bhai’ aka Rocking star Yash, and a lot more have become the talk of the town about the film.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

