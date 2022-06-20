KGF Chapter 3: A-list Bollywood Actresses Sending Feelers to Feature in Yash Starrer; Deets Inside

Kannada superstar Yash’s latest release KGF Chapter 2 wreaked havoc at the box office. The Pan-India film earned a total Rs. 430 crores in the Hindi belt alone. Post the film’s success, the producers of the franchise already confirmed that a prequel or a sequel to the film is in the works. As per a report by IndiaToday.in, the upcoming movie will see Yash carry forward his role as Rocky, and, for the lead actress, KGF makers will start looking for a new actress in due course of time.

As per the sources to the news portal, even as the scouting for the cast is yet to begin, Bollywood actresses are already sending feelers, expressing their interest in working with Yash in the third film of the KGF franchise.

Advertisement

IndiaToday.in quoted its source as he said, “With films like RRR and KGF creating a wave at the box office, Bollywood actresses are lining up to be a part of a successful franchise. A few A-list B-Town actresses have now sent feelers to KGF producers expressing their interest in being cast opposite Yash. With Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt already being an integral part of Chapter 2 and Mouni Roy doing a special number for Chapter 1, the producers are definitely considering casting a big A-list Bollywood star for the role opposite Yash in the third chapter, to carry forward their pan-India appeal."

For those interested to know about the KGF 3’s details. The report stated that the cast is not likely to be announced anytime soon. The film is currently in the writing stage. Earlier, the makers of the franchise had said that the schedule for the third part is dependent on Prashanth Neel and Yash’s dates. Both Yash and Prashanth are currently busy with different projects.

In KGF Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty’s character is shown dead and it leaves space for another actress to join the superhit franchise. Well, if a B-town actress is roped in for the role, this won’t be the first time a Bollywood actress’ will be seen expanding their filmography to South cinema. For instance, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Prabhas in her first pan-India film, Project K. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.