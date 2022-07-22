KGF Composer Ravi Basrur To Now Score Music For Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaaliyan

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to entertain fans with his next film Kaaliyan for which he is roping in all the renowned actors and crew. And the latest one to join the crew is music director Ravi Basrur. Known for his work in KGF parts 1 and 2, Ravi Basrur will be composing music for Kaaliyan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that Ravi Basrur has been roped in for Kaaliyan. Sharing a photo With Ravi, Prithviraj wrote, “Welcome to ‘Kaaliyan’ Ravi Basrur!" The photo also has film’s director S Mahesh and producer Rajeev Govindan.

The post has more than one lakh likes and fans have flooded the comment section with love. Kaaliyan will mark Ravi Basrur’s debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Check out the post here:

Earlier, it was also reported that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be composing music for Kaaliyan. But now, the reports are a buzz that the trio has backed out as it was delayed due to unknown reasons. Now, Ravi Basrur has been roped in.

Kaaliyan is touted to be a fantasy thriller set in the 17th century. Reportedly, S Mahesh directorial depicts a story of a fierce warrior Kunjirakottu Kaali of Venad, which was a kingdom in Kerala. The story of the film has been written by BT Anil Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in the film.

The cinematography of the film will reportedly be handled by Sujith Vaassudev and Tamil actor Sathyaraj will also be a part of the film. Sathyaraj is popularly known for his character Kattapa in S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali series.

The shooting for the film is expected to begin in October-November of 2022.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva. Both the films were hits at the box office and the actor was praised for his acting skills. He has now wrapped shooting of the survival drama Aadujeevitham. The film is directed by veteran filmmaker Blessy.

