KGF fame actor Vasishta N Simha and Pilla Zamindar actress Hariprriya have tied the nuptial knot. The duo was dating for some time. The wedding, which took place in Karnataka’s Mysuru, was attended only by close friends and family members. The couple is yet to reveal the wedding pictures on social media, but they have recently shared photographs from their engagement and haldi ceremony. Hariprriya captioned these pictures, “Rare moments of turmeric ritual." The couple can be seen happily smearing haldi on each other’s faces in these photos. The pictures garnered a lot of compliments from fans, who wished the couple a happy married life.

In these pictures, the couple is seen flaunting their beautiful engagement rings with a lion engraved on them. In the caption, Hariprriya wrote that the lion was engraved, keeping in mind her second name Simha after marriage. The Nayaki actress informed that she and Vasishta roped in graphic designers to shape these beautiful octagon and oval rings. Hariprriya concluded the caption, mentioning that she loved how these rings have turned out. Fans conveyed their best wishes to the couple. They also appreciated the fact that Haripriya has decided to make her engagement a moment worth remembering with these rings.

The couple has also dominated headlines due to their work assignments. Hariprriya essayed the role of a real estate agent Meenakshi in the film Petromax, written and directed by Vijaya Prasad. Petromax was not received well among audiences, who lambasted the film for filthy and derogatory puns. Hariprriya was criticised for choosing this script and disappointing her fans. Vasishta played the role of Kothwal Ramachandra in the film Head Bush based on Agni Sridhar’s Autobiography, My Days in the Underworld.

