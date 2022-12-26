KGF Fame Yash Reveals Why He Kept a Low Profile After KGF: Chapter 2

KGF star Yash is one of the biggest stars of the film industry in today’s time. After the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise, all eyes are now set on KGF: Chapter 3. However, the actor has opened the film series’ blockbuster success and reflected on his conscious decision to keep a low profile after the sequel’s hit. In a conversation with Film Companion, Yash spoke about his mind space post the release of KGF 2 and has been plotting the next move.

He also urged his fans to be patient as they are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his upcoming project which is speculated to be revealed on his birthday next month. When the interviewer asked Yash why he avoided celebrating the success of KGF: Chapter 2 on social media, Yash stated that he doesn’t believe in going out and talking about himself.

“There is a saying, ‘If you are a king, and you are going and saying you are a king, then you are not a king’. Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t they have to go out and show that they are successful. People will know it," he added.

He also called his fans smart and that they’ll see through him if he tries to engage in PR work. “They will think he is trying to show he is bigger than this actor or that actor," Yash mentioned.

The actor also admitted that even his close ones are concerned about him not having announced his move yet and wondering if people will accept him outside the KGF universe. He said that he is not somebody who is going to say that he has arrived or try to encash on the success. “I’m somebody who is not built for administration. I am somebody who is built to conquer. I will go out and do something that gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting, but I’m somebody who will be fighting," he added.

The KGF franchise is directed by Prashanth Neel. It has grossed a combined of total around Rs 1,500 crore. While people are waiting for the third instalment, Neel will first finish Salaar featuring Prabhas.

