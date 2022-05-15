KGF Producer Says Work On Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 3 Won’t Start ‘Anytime Soon’

The makers of Yash starrer blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2 had hinted at a third part by the end of the second film. It was enough for fans to get all excited as their favourite character Rocky bhai would be back again with his swag for another adventure. Everyone wants to know when they would be able to see the 3rd part of the big screens. Now, it looks like fans and audience would have to wait a bit more to see Rocky Bhai on screen again.

Reports had been doing the rounds that KGF: Chapter 3 will release in the next two years, and that work on the film will start soon. However, one of the producers, Karthik Gowda clarified that work on the film will not start anytime soon. He tweeted, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it." See the tweet here:

This comes in sharp contrast to what producer Vijay Kiragandur had said in an interview a few days back. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, he had said, “Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024."

He also said that the makers are aiming at creating a ‘Marvel kind of universe’ and added, “We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man Home Coming or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Fans can only hope that the film releases as soon as possible.

