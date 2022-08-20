Home » News » Movies » KGF Star Yash Aspires to Work With 'Wonderful Actor' Nawazuddin Siddiqui

KGF Star Yash Aspires to Work With 'Wonderful Actor' Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 18:42 IST

Mumbai, India

KGF star Yash has called Nawazuddin Siddiqui a wonderful actor.
KGF star Yash has called Nawazuddin Siddiqui a wonderful actor.

Kannada superstar Yash was asked during an interview which actor he would like to work with and he named Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Advertisement

‘KGF’ star Yash has praised actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and confessed that he would love to work with him. The pan-India star in a recent interview was asked which Bollywood actor he desires to work with and Yash named Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the interview, Yash said, “I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor."

Nawazuddin is known for his work in films such as ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ franchise, ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Mom’, ‘Manto’, ‘Serious Men’. He has also done web-series’ such as ‘McMafia’ and ‘Sacred Games’.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.

Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, gained the spotlight as a leading actor of Kannada cinema with films such as ‘Googly’, comedy-drama ‘Raja Huli’, fantasy action ‘Gajakesari’, romantic comedy ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’, action film ‘Masterpiece’ and action-romance ‘Santhu Straight Forward’ among many others.

His latest film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, created a stir when it released earlier this year. In the domestic market, the film collected over Rs 900 crore. It went on to collect around $27 million internationally.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: August 20, 2022, 18:36 IST
last updated: August 20, 2022, 18:42 IST