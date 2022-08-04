KGF Star Yash Backs PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign, Urges Fans to Hoist Tricolour

With the release of KGF Chapter 2, Kannada star Yash’s fandom has reached new heights, yet the actor is still firmly planted in the ground. With time, he not only built his empire of devoted supporters throughout the world but also made substantial money at the box office.

As the picture approaches 100 days since its debut, the audience is still gripped by its fever. Moreover, the actor has also shown his humanitarian side by helping people in need during the COVID19 pandemic. Now, his recent tweet shows his patriotic side as well.

Yash has actively joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. As part of this campaign, to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence, PM Modi has requested to hoist the tricolour in every home from August 13 to 15. While the campaign is gaining traction with a very positive response on the internet, Yash has also displayed his support for it and actively joined the campaign.

In his latest tweet, he appealed to his fans and followers to take part in the campaign saying, “The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let’s bring our nation’s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022."

Yash was recently on a vacation to Italy with his wife Radhika Pandit and shared many beautiful pictures of their trip on social media. On the work front, Yash is believed to be working with director Narthan on his next project, tentatively titled Yash19 and an official announcement is awaited soon.

