KGF Star Yash Celebrates Birthday With Family. Pics Inside

KGF star Yash has turned 36 today. Like every year, the actor celebrated the birthday with his wife Radhika Pandit, their children Ayra and Yatharv, and some close friends at his home. The actor took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. In the photo, Radhika can be seen blowing out the candles as the couple’s baby son Yatharv cuts the cake. Yash and Radhika’s elder daughter Ayra can be seen enjoying the moment with her family.

Take a look:

Sharing the picture-perfect moment on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Birthdays have never excited me…It’s the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going. Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans and well-wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care."

If you take a good look at the picture, you will notice two cakes, one of which is on the theme of Yash’s 2018 blockbuster KGF. The cake was a gift from Radhika.

On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have released a new poster of the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen sporting an intense look. Yash as Rocky stands tall behind a signboard, the text on which read, ‘Caution. Danger Ahead.’

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to open in theatres on April 14 this year in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The shooting schedule and release date of the movie had been postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the fictional mob-drama also features Srini, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt. KGF: Chapter 2 will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

