KGF Star Yash Corrects Journalist for 'Kantara Not Your Film' Comment, Says 'It Is Mine'; Fans React

Kannada film industry has been witnessing a massive rise in the past few years, especially after the release of Yash’s KGF film franchise. KGF put the Kannada film industry on the global map, quite literally, with KGF: Chapter 2 becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2022. KGF: Chapter 2 is also the third highest grossing Indian movie of all time. Most recently, another Kannada movie called Kantara set the box office on fire across the country. Directed by Rishabh Shetty, who also starred in the film, Kantara broke several records and became one of the most successful films of the year.

During the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, Yash spoke at length about the sudden change in the audience’s attitude towards Kannada films in recent times. During the same event, the host brought up the Kannada film Kantara as he said, “As we speak, Kantara, your new film… not your film but a Kannada film is making waves. High praise, and again a low-budget film that’s making a lot of money. What is it in Bengaluru’s air? It seems like ‘Namma Karnataka’ is the buzzword at the moment."

To this, Yash corrected the journalist and humbly replied, “Sir, it (Kantara) is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also." Yash’ response has won the internet, with fans showering immense love on him.

Yash will next be seen in a movie opposite Pooja Hegde tentatively titled Yash 19. As per media reports, it will be directed by Nathan.

