KGF Star Yash Arrives in Mumbai Amid Brahmastra 2 Casting Rumours; Fans Go Crazy for Rocky Bhai

Kannada actor Yash is one the hugely popular stars in the industry. The actor who has secured a place in fans’ hearts with the blockbuster hit KGF franchise, enjoys a massive pan-India fan following. Recently, there were reports that Yash is in talks with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar for being cast in Brahmasta 2. However, the reports were declined by Ayan in his recent interview. Now, the actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport amid Brahmastra casting rumours and his fans are super excited to see Rocky Bhai in a dashing avatar. The actor flaunted his new look of dreadlocks hairstyle and rugged beard as he posed for cameras.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of Yash on social media in which the actor is seen greeting his fans by joining his hands. Yash posed in a red checkered shirt with black jeans. His long tresses, sunglasses, and swag are perfect and a treat to his fans. Yash’s fans as well as the paparazzi can be heard calling the star ‘Rock bhai’ as he slid down the car’s window and waved. The KGF star is one of the most handsome actors in the South film industry and there’s denying it.

Take a look at the video here:

Well, this isn’t the first time the actor is flaunting his dreadlocks. Earlier, Yash flaunted this new look when he shared a few pics on his Instagram handle, wishing his son Yatharv, on his third birthday. In the pics, the Pan-India star flaunted his super stylish new hairstyle, which he clearly managed to pull it off like a pro.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is yet to announce his next project post the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. However, there have been rumours for quite some months about his collab with director Narthan. Now, According to sources close to the actor, he is taking things slow and wants to be 100 percent sure about his follow-up to KGF 2.

Recently, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Yash had two meetings with Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar to discuss Brahmastra 2, but unfortunately, things did not materialise.

“He felt the film won’t be an ideal follow-up to KGF 2. It’s a plain and simple reason, and certainly, the only one to turn down the offer. He wanted to do something bigger, rather than entering someone else’s franchise by being a father," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

On the other hand, after the impressive success of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, Yash fans have been eagerly waiting on KGF 3, however, there is no confirmation of when the shooting will commence by the film’s makers.

