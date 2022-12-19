KGF Star Yash Is The Most Searched Kannada Actor On Google

Actor Yash has established himself as a national heartthrob following the spectacular success of KGF: Chapter 2. Yash has captured the imagination of millions of fans with his power-packed performance in the two KGF movies. Now recent reports suggest that Yash has emerged as the most searched Kannada actor on Google.

This doesn’t come as a surprise to those who are aware of the Yash mania. Reports also suggest that Kiccha Sudeep is not far behind when it comes to the list of most Googled Kannada actors. Kiccha starred in the hit movie Vikrant Rona which did decent business at the box office.

Trade analysts have opined that the roaring success of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona, indicates the rise of Kannada cinema. In fact, many industry experts believe that the astronomical box office numbers of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 helped other Kannada movies like Vikrant Rona.

KGF: Chapter 2 collected close to Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office and became one of the most successful movies in Indian cinema. Movie buffs liked the film’s engrossing premise and thrilling storyline. Moreover, KGF: Chapter 2 offered a spectacular visual spectacle to the audience.

The magnum opus, directed by Prashanth Neel, also starred Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Yash came from a very humble background and became one of the most revered actors in India. Yash first got into theatre by joining the famous Benaka Drama Troupe run by B.V. Karanth. He then went on to work in Kannada television which gave him his first TV appearance.

Yash has come a long way in his career since his struggling days. Now he is a pan-India actor who has proven his bankability. In addition to the KGF movies, Yash has done amazing work in films like Modalasala, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Jaanu, Drama, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajasekari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece.

