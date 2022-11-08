KGF Star Yash Names his Role Models, Talks About His Inspiration For Rocky Bhai

Kannada star Yash’s suave and swag in the KGF films may have invariably reminded you a little of Superstar Rajinikanth and the swag he displayed in his hit films like Baasha, Sivaji and Kabali. And there is ample reason for that. Yash has himself admitted that Rajinikanth has been one of the inspirations for his performance as Rocky in the KGF films. However, Rajinikanth is not his only inspiration. He took inspiration from multiple legends of international cinema.

Yash opened up about his role models while speaking at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022. The actor was part of a session called The Roc-KING star on winning hearts, smashing records and reigning supreme. The KGF star says that he grew up watching films and integrated many of the mannerisms of his childhood heroes into Rocky Bhai, so he could not say that Rocky Bhai was his.

“I don’t go out and see somebody and say I want to do this," he said. Addressing the journalists, he gave an example saying that if he were to be offered a role of a journalist, he would closely notice their body language and style.

“It’s all about what you want to use. Sometimes, it comes naturally. Everyone is like Eklavya where you have gurus. You discover the character traits and do it on your own," Yash said. He then named his childhood heroes he took inspiration. He said he had many and named Shankar Nag, Ambareesh, Dr Rajkumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Clint Eastwood.

Yash will next be seen in a movie opposite Pooja Hegde tentatively titled Yash 19. As per media reports, it will be directed by Nathan.

